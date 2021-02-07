Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Raised by Analyst

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Eaton stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

