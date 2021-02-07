Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $10.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,700.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $12.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $13.83 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,188.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

