Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of COP stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.