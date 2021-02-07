Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:PZN opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Pzena Investment Management has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. This is a positive change from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 361,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.