Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Up 5.6%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.04. 763,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 961,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,442. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.