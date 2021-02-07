Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Trading Down 16%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE) shares dropped 16% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 99,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 188,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$41.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In other news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of Pure Energy Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,953.35.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

