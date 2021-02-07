Pundi X NEM Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,656.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $11,656.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00180144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00064509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00057468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00235749 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00074640 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

