Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

PSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $229.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.96 and its 200 day moving average is $220.45. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

