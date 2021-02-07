Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of PRVB opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 212,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,552,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

