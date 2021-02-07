Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. Prothena has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Prothena by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.