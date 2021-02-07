Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

