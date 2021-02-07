ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €17.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) received a €17.90 ($21.06) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.98 ($16.44).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) alerts:

PSM stock opened at €15.63 ($18.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €15.74 ($18.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.