ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,309 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 464.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 43,332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOW opened at $11.90 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $95.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.