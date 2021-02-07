ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) is Gill Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus makes up 4.5% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CSM opened at $88.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.78. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32.

