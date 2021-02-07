Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Proofpoint
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
