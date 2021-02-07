Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFPT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.85.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

