Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Announces Earnings Results

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.
Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Proofpoint
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
