Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Announces Earnings Results

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.85.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

