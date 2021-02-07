Project Pai (PAI) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and $325,219.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00134466 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,728,408,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,715,577 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.