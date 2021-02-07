Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $10.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

PROG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Progenity has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Research analysts expect that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry Stylli bought 152,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 4,128,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949. Insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progenity by 166.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

