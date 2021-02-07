Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to post $4.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $4.22 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $8.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $19.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 million to $20.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $16.69 million to $18.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $89,687.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

