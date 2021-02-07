Proequities Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Proequities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

