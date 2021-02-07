Proequities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Proequities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.83 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.56 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

