Proequities Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. owned 0.43% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $219.17 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $273.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.13.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

