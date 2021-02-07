Proequities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Proequities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $70.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

