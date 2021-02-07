Private Ocean LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

