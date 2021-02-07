Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Premier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.31.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

