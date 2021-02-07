Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Up 5.7%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares were up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 1,887,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,254,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $87,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

