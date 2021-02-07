Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after buying an additional 291,718 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

