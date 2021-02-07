PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSTNY opened at $1.35 on Thursday. PostNL has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

