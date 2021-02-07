POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of PKX opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 369.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

