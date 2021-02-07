Populous (PPT) Market Capitalization Hits $87.28 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Populous token can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00004277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $87.28 million and $4.20 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.10 or 0.01125001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.03 or 0.06294415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00050281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023249 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

