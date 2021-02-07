Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. Plantronics updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-1.00 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.80-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of PLT opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

