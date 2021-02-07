Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.56 million.Plantronics also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-1.00 EPS.

Shares of PLT stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

