Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.56 million.Plantronics also updated its Q4 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.80-1.00 EPS.
Shares of PLT stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88.
Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Plantronics
Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.
