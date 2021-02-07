Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in Plains GP by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 708,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 47,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
