Pirl (PIRL) Reaches Market Cap of $945,437.39

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $945,437.39 and $2,049.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,735.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,620.62 or 0.04183865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00392550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.01152752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00467639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00388612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00239947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

