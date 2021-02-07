PirateCash Price Tops $0.0657 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $6,039.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000092 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.