Piper Sandler Weighs in on Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fulgent Genetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $141.52 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $159.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $192,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $461,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $19,967,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

