Piper Sandler Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $75.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.23 on Thursday. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 63,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

