Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD opened at $128.24 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

