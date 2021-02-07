Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%.
PINS stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.
