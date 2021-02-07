Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%.

PINS stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.