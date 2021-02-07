Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

Pinterest stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $84,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $6,926,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

