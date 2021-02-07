Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $28,380.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.59 or 0.00299378 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002995 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $801.80 or 0.02076613 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,166,774 coins and its circulating supply is 424,906,338 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

