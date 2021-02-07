PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $102,015.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $102,015.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00181782 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00064982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00058838 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00075146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00232357 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

