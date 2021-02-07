Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.78. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.90-6.00 EPS.

NYSE:PM opened at $84.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.46.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

