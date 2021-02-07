Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.61

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 3541170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.92 million, a PE ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter worth $327,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,015 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

