Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HubSpot by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in HubSpot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in HubSpot by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $415.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.47 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.45.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

