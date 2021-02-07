Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,050. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Shares of PAYC opened at $434.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.98, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

