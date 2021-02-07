Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,518,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,853,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $448.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.51. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

