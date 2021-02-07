Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.