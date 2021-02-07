Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 46.7% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $92.87.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business’s revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $140.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

