Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 469 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 827.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 281,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 94.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDA opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

